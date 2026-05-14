Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Local luxury gin brand an inspiration for small town

Founder and GM of Inverroche, Lorna Scott. (@CraveConcepts Inverroche)

It’s after an hour-and-a-half drive after landing at unhurried George Airport that we set our sights on the ocean waters of Still Bay, the southern coastal town off the Western Cape.

The scenery of Still Bay is a sensory-rich, unspoiled destination that travellers are increasingly seeking out.

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LISTEN | Cyberbullying hits online auditions but contestants brush it off

Miss SA 2026 contestant Thandi Mthombeni, 31. (Supp)

“It’s giving YoTV”, “Try Ufelani”, “You are too polite for Top Billing, try Leihlo la Sechaba”, and “This is Bottom Billing.”

These are some of the mocking comments flooding social media as audition-style videos from aspiring Top Blling presenters and Miss South Africa hopefuls increasingly dominate TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

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Sowetan