Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Local luxury gin brand an inspiration for small town
It’s after an hour-and-a-half drive after landing at unhurried George Airport that we set our sights on the ocean waters of Still Bay, the southern coastal town off the Western Cape.
The scenery of Still Bay is a sensory-rich, unspoiled destination that travellers are increasingly seeking out.
Click here to read more.
LISTEN | Cyberbullying hits online auditions but contestants brush it off
“It’s giving YoTV”, “Try Ufelani”, “You are too polite for Top Billing, try Leihlo la Sechaba”, and “This is Bottom Billing.”
These are some of the mocking comments flooding social media as audition-style videos from aspiring Top Blling presenters and Miss South Africa hopefuls increasingly dominate TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.
Click here to read more.
Sowetan