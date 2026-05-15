Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nikita on new role and shedding ‘pretty girl’ typecast

Nikita Mashishi. (Supplied)

Breakout star Nikita Mashishi‘s acting journey has demanded patience − from working behind the scenes to shining in front of the camera.

Having appeared in Isidingo, The Queen, The River, Rockville and Muvhango, her latest role in the upcoming Mzansi Bioskop film Lekompo 2 unpacks a new layer.

Click here to read more.

To the max: Bye-bye, clean girl-era makeup

New season ushers in impactful hues and bold placements. (Peter White)

A return to maximalism signals the amplification of audacious colour, individuality, and brazen artistry.

Makeup: Colour riot!

Bye-bye, clean girl-era makeup! The new season ushers in impactful hues and bold placements.

Click here to read more.

Lekgwathi credits scouts as Bucs stand to claim league title

Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates celebrate one of his goals during Betway Premiership match against Golden Arrows at Orlando Amstel Arena. (Sydney Seshibedi)

As Orlando Pirates stand on the cusp of winning glory this weekend, the club’s legendary skipper Lucky Lekgwathi has chalked up their looming league triumph to proper scouting and their ability to score goals.

Lekgwathi was captain when Pirates last won the championship in the 2011/12 season under coach Augusto Palacios.

Click here to read more.

Sowetan