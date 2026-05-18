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Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Stories to read as you munch

Director Tebogo Malope and executive producer Cornet Mamabolo of Studying Under the Barrel of the Gun'. (Supplied by Mlungisi Mlungwana)

WATCH | Ex-Skeem Saam’s Cornet Mamabolo on playing radical youth leader Peter Mokaba

Former 'Skeem Saam' actor Cornet Mamabolo hopes to aid artisans from disadvantaged communities (supplied)

Cornet Mamabolo became a household name as the original actor to play Thabo “T-Bose” Maputla on Skeem Saam before Hungani Ndlovu took over.

The actor steps into a different world with his latest role playing radical youth leader Peter Mokaba in the film Studying Under the Barrel of a Gun.

Click here to read more.

The dangers of taking too much salt and how you can reduce your intake

Selection of salt high foods (123rf)

Most people think the salt they consume comes mainly from the shaker on the table or from seasoning their food while cooking.

The reality is that a significant amount of daily sodium intake comes from processed and packaged foods such as breads, soups, sauces, deli meats, snacks, and ready-made meals.

Click here to read more.

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