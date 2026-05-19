Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

LISTEN | Rosemary Zimu-Mnguni returns to TV with emotionally charged role in Strings Attached
Rosemary Zimu-Mnguni makes her return to the small screen after stepping away from the spotlight for almost two years to embrace motherhood and marriage.
The actor stars in the new Mzansi Magic drama series Strings Attached.
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Coffee club reinterprets traditional café experience
Alostro Coffee Club is redefining “grab-and-go” by transforming a modern coffee shop into a thriving cultural and socio-economic hub where community and conversation naturally converge.
Situated at the bustling The Marc shopping centre in Sandton, Johannesburg, the reimagined communal coffee shop is not your ordinary grab-and-go coffee shop.
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Hair trend: mirror, mirror…
What is the fairest of them all? Why, ultra-glossy, reflective glass hair, of course.
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Sowetan