Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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LISTEN | Rosemary Zimu-Mnguni returns to TV with emotionally charged role in Strings Attached

Actress Rosemary Zimu is excited about the new chapter in her life. (MASI LOSI)

Rosemary Zimu-Mnguni makes her return to the small screen after stepping away from the spotlight for almost two years to embrace motherhood and marriage.

The actor stars in the new Mzansi Magic drama series Strings Attached.

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Coffee club reinterprets traditional café experience

Co-founder of Alostro Coffee Club, Wandisa Zuba (Supplied)

Alostro Coffee Club is redefining “grab-and-go” by transforming a modern coffee shop into a thriving cultural and socio-economic hub where community and conversation naturally converge.

Situated at the bustling The Marc shopping centre in Sandton, Johannesburg, the reimagined communal coffee shop is not your ordinary grab-and-go coffee shop.

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Hair trend: mirror, mirror…

Hair tips to try out. (Getty Images )

What is the fairest of them all? Why, ultra-glossy, reflective glass hair, of course.

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Sowetan