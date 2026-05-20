Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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LISTEN | Mashél Mokale shines on radio after Big Brother Mzansi

Mashél Mokale talks about his life after Big Brother Mzansi season 6. (Supplied)

Big Brother Mzansi season 6 contestant Mashél Mokale might have missed out on the grand prize, but his budding radio career is flourishing.

The 32-year-old Rustenburg-born broadcaster has carved out a fresh lane as the midday host on North West commercial radio station YouFM, winning over listeners with his charming personality, humour and on-air presence.

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Pauline on why Mzansi can’t get enough of The Makhenes family drama

Pauline Makhene (Supplied )

What would Sunday nights be without The Makhenes and their dysfunctional family drama? Boring, of course.

The jaw-dropping drama and controversy of the Mzansi Magic reality TV show have kept viewers on edge.

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Stay well this winter: Here’s local foods to power up your immunity

Food and Healthy Living Image (123rf)

Cold fronts and massive rains have made winters throughout the years more and more unbearable. With many of us staying indoors to escape the cold, it increases the chances of viral transmission rising.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, there are already high rates for influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

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Sowetan