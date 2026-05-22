Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Londie London promises to be more unfiltered in new reality TV show

Londie London (Supplied)

Londie London has left her It-girl era behind and taken her celebrity status to a new level while juggling motherhood, family, music and business.

She’s taking TV viewers on that ride with her new reality show Life With Londie London, premiering tonight on Mzansi Magic. She is promising to show viewers a different side from what they saw in The Real Housewives of Durban.

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Cultural storyteller Lindeka Qampi hands photo power to kids

The young photographers of Paternoster community showcase their work during the Whose Freedom photography exhibition. (Supplied)

Don’t give a child candy; give them a camera so they can document their life.

This tenet shapes the work of activist and street photographer Lindeka Qampi, whose two-decade career represents a powerful act of storytelling and social change.

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Sowetan