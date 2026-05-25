Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Rorisang Mohapi-Grootboom enters her heroine era on Kwa Baba

Actress Rorisang Mohapi-Grootboom. (Supplied)

Rorisang Mohapi-Grootboom steps into her heroine era as the lead star in new telenovela Kwa Baba after playing villainous roles, most popularly in House of Zwide.

The actor plays Bahumi Motaung, the love interest to Vuyo Biyela‘s Zwelakhe Mkhize in the new Mzansi Magic show premiering on Friday.

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Actor Makgotso M tackles surrogacy nightmare in ‘Amanzi Endlini’

Makgotso M (supplied)

Makgotso M explores the dark side of surrogacy in her TV return, Amanzi Endlini.

Known for her roles in Isidingo, Muvhango, Is’Thunzi and The Woman King, she is joined by Keke Mphuthi, Nkanyiso Makhanya, Deli Malinga and Monnye Kunupi in the three-part Mzansi Magic drama series, airing from Monday night.