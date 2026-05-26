Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Tyla wins two AMAs for best Afrobeats and best social song

(PHOTO: Tyla – courtesy American Music Awards) (AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS)

Tyla swept two awards at the 52nd American Music Awards (AMAs) on Monday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, winning Best Afrobeats and Social Song of the Year for her hit track Chanel.

The Joburg-born megastar beat African heavyweights Burna Boy, Wizkid, MOLIY and Rema in the Best Afrobeats category. She was also last year’s AMA winner in the same category.

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How Zee Nxumalo and Dlala Thukzin became a dance powerhouse

Zee Nxumalo (Supplied)

First rising to superstardom as an amapiano artist, Zee Nxumalo’s sound in the last four years has evolved across genres, including lekompo and 3-step.

In April, she dropped a four-track, 3-step EP titled Izinja Zam: Vol.1, alongside Dlala Thukzin, a pioneer of the genre.

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Dining deeply rooted in local heritage

Chef Pinky Linah Maruping testing recipes and dishes in the test kitchen (supp)

Diners are spoilt for choice as curated food experiences, elevated kasi street cuisine and bold global flavour fusions reshape SA’s dining scene, alongside a growing appetite for indigenous and sustainable ingredients such as sorghum and millet.

According to the Future Menus 2025 food trends report, these shifts are signalling a new era of dining that is innovative, accessible and deeply rooted in local heritage.

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Sowetan