Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Deli Malinga returns to screens with matriarch role in ‘Amanzi Endlini’

Deli Malinga believes she can take on any role. (Supplied. )

Veteran actress Deli Malinga has returned to TV in three-part drama Amanzi Endlini, which concludes on Wednesday night.

Malinga is joined by Makgotso M, Keke Mphuthi, Nkanyiso Makhanya and Monnye Kunupi.

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LISTEN | Matured and wiser, Nsikelelo Mthiyane back for season 2 of Amalanga Awafani

Rising star Nsikelelo Mthiyane. (Supplied)

Rising star Nsikelelo Mthiyane is on top of her game as the lead in Amalanga Awafani, but she had to overcome frequent rejection and delays on her journey. Along the way, she has also been a sports broadcaster.

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The 23-year-old actress from Richards Bay in KZN had her acting breakthrough in Sibongile & The Dlaminis. Now she reprises her fan-favourite role of Thembi Gumede in the second season of Amalanga Awafani.

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Nkanyiso Mzimela on being a young actor in 2026

Actor Nkanyiso Mzimela. (Michael Sheehan)

Having captivated viewers in Isibaya and Shaka iLembe, Nkanyiso Mzimela steps into a new acting world in the telenovela Kwa Baba.

He portrays another rebellious young man with the role of Musa Mkhize in the new Mzansi Magic show.

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Sowetan