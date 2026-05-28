Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Mpumi Mayisa, founder of Gliding Through The Gallery

Sbahle relates definitive moment in her music career

Afro-soul singer Sbahle. (Mendy Studios)

Umlazi-born rising star Sbahle has described working on her new single, Some More, with Afro-soul chanteuses Nhlanhla Mafu and Naima Kay as a definitive moment in her music career.

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Gliding through galleries to foster social connection

Mpumi Mayisa, founder of Gliding Through The Gallery (supp)

Mpumi Mayisa is fast emerging as one of Mzansi’s most exciting cultural connectors, redefining how people experience and engage with art.

Through her immersive, community-driven gallery walks, Gliding Through The Gallery, she’s transforming traditional art spaces into vibrant environments of connection, accessibility and belonging.

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Sowetan