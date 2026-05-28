SPOTLIGHT | Survival horror game hits the big screen, ‘Pretty Woman’ sells out, and Netflix goes big in Africa

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Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

The highly anticipated adaptation of the survival horror game Backrooms debuts on cinema screens, and the iconic romantic cinema success Pretty Woman is completing its sold-out run on stage.

The viral online survival horror game Backrooms is rising to cult status and is now a full feature film at cinemas. Horrifying paths, yellow hallways and buzzing fluorescent lights with empty office spaces set the stage for the horrible sense that something is hiding. Directed by the creator of the game, Kane Parsons, and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve and more. It will keep you at the edge of your cinema seat.

The Broadway sensation and Hollywood blockbuster Pretty Woman has been dazzling audiences at the Teatro at Montecasino in Johannesburg and runs until the end of May. Glamour romance, big vocals and 1990s nostalgia are responsible for sold-out seats. Next up is the Ndlovu Youth Choir with A Celebration of Africa in July and August, which no doubt will be another captivating theatre fix.

Another big win for South African storytelling is the streaming boom and global landscape for local talent and stories. Streaming giant Netflix has intentionally invested in local productions, growing the film industry over the past decade and creating more than 400,000 production jobs worldwide. From hits such as Blood & Water, Unseen, Kings of Jo’burg and more, it has proved it is more than creating a binge-watching trend, it’s about changing the game for African entertainment.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.