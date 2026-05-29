Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

LISTEN | Starr Healer on love, loneliness and learning to protect her peace
Starr Healer is stepping into a more vulnerable chapter of her artistry, opening up about love, industry pressure, identity and self-discovery.
The Afro-soul singer is preparing to release her heartfelt collaboration, Hamba Nami, with Nomfundo Moh.
Click here to read more.
Remember the viral ‘KFC couple’? Here’s where they are now
Seven years later, and with three children, the social media sensation “KFC couple” are still going strong after winning the hearts of South Africans in 2019 with their marriage proposal at a KFC restaurant.
Click here to read more.
Sowetan