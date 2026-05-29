Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Starr Healer and Nomfundo Moh release new music together.

LISTEN | Starr Healer on love, loneliness and learning to protect her peace

Afro-soul singer Starr Healer. (Supplied)

Starr Healer is stepping into a more vulnerable chapter of her artistry, opening up about love, industry pressure, identity and self-discovery.

The Afro-soul singer is preparing to release her heartfelt collaboration, Hamba Nami, with Nomfundo Moh.

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1680559">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

Click here to read more.

Remember the viral ‘KFC couple’? Here’s where they are now

Hector Mkansi and Nonhlanhla Soldaat went viral on social media in 2019 after their wedding proposal video at KFC restaurant. (Supplied)

Seven years later, and with three children, the social media sensation “KFC couple” are still going strong after winning the hearts of South Africans in 2019 with their marriage proposal at a KFC restaurant.

Click here to read more.

Sowetan