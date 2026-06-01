Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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LISTEN | Metro FM broadcaster Faith Mangope’s patriotism shaped by her poor upbringing

Award-winning broadcaster Faith Mangope. (Supplied)

Award-winning broadcaster Faith Mangope’s unflinching approach to journalism and social equality was shaped by growing up in poverty and uncertainty.

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The Metro FM on-air personality’s show, Talk with Faith Mangope, has garnered international recognition at the 2026 New York Festivals Radio Awards in the current affairs and documentary category for its submission themed Holding Power to Account.

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BOOK REVIEW | A haunting look at polygamy, power and illusion

The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives is set in a deeply patriarchal African context, likely Nigeria, and centres on a polygamous household led by Baba Segi. (Koena Mashale)

In The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives by Lola Shoneyin, what appears to be a story about a polygamous man quickly reveals itself as something else entirely. A layered exploration of the women behind him and the secrets they carry in a deeply patriarchal Nigerian household.

From the beginning, it is clear that the story is not really about him, but about the women — the wives — and the complex, hidden lives they lead behind the structure of polygamy.

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Black Mambazo join forces with UK indie-folk band Stornoway

Ladysmith Black Mambazo collaborate with Stornoway. (Supplied)

UK indie-folk band Stornoway is in South Africa.

The band jetted to Durban on Friday to head into the studio with Grammy award-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo for their upcoming album Beyonder.

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Sowetan