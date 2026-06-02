Entertainment

Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Stories to read as you munch

Your daily leisurely read. (Sowetan)

LISTEN | Lordkez reflects on ‘surreal’ Colors Show debut, flying SA flag abroad

Lordkez (Supplied)

Johannesburg-based alternative R&B singer Lordkez is still pinching herself after making her debut on the globally acclaimed Color Show platform.

The former SMag cover star recently travelled to New York to film her performance, joining a growing list of local artists who have graced the international platform.

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Lucia Mthiyane’s Sunday table is a family affair

Chef Lucia Mthiyane (supp)

Welcome to Chef Lucia Mthiyane’s Sunday table.

Here, scrumptious home-cooked-style dishes are elevated, and second helpings are welcome and encouraged.

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The Makhenes’ Nubia Mangezi on carving her own path

Nubia Mangezi (Supplied)

Nubia Mangezi, the eldest daughter of actor and musician Letoya Makhene, is the fresh-faced reality TV star to watch thanks to Sunday night’s The Makhenes.

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Sowetan

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LISTEN | Lordkez reflects on ‘surreal’ Colors Show debut, flying SA flag abroad

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