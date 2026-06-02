Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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LISTEN | Lordkez reflects on ‘surreal’ Colors Show debut, flying SA flag abroad

Lordkez (Supplied)

Johannesburg-based alternative R&B singer Lordkez is still pinching herself after making her debut on the globally acclaimed Color Show platform.

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1681565">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

The former SMag cover star recently travelled to New York to film her performance, joining a growing list of local artists who have graced the international platform.

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Lucia Mthiyane’s Sunday table is a family affair

Chef Lucia Mthiyane (supp)

Welcome to Chef Lucia Mthiyane’s Sunday table.

Here, scrumptious home-cooked-style dishes are elevated, and second helpings are welcome and encouraged.

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The Makhenes’ Nubia Mangezi on carving her own path

Nubia Mangezi (Supplied)

Nubia Mangezi, the eldest daughter of actor and musician Letoya Makhene, is the fresh-faced reality TV star to watch thanks to Sunday night’s The Makhenes.

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Sowetan