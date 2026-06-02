Lordkez reflects on ‘surreal’ Colors Show debut, flying SA flag abroad

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Johannesburg-based alternative R&B singer Lordkez is still pinching herself after making her debut on the globally acclaimed Colors Show platform.

The former SMag cover star recently travelled to New York to film her performance, joining a growing list of local artists who have graced the international platform.

For the Kimberley-born musician, the opportunity was the fulfilment of a dream she had carried since discovering the platform nearly a decade ago.

She spoke to Sowetan about the experience, representing SA abroad, and what’s next for her fast-rising career.

Sowetan: You recently made your Colors Show debut. How did it feel?

Lordkez: Honestly, it felt surreal. Everything happened so quickly that I’m still processing it. Colors is something I’ve always wanted to do. I remember back in 2016 feeling like I had discovered a secret world of music because I was constantly finding incredible new artists through the platform. At the time, I could only dream about one day performing on the same platform.

Sowetan: What was the experience of filming in New York like?

Lordkez: It was my first time in New York, so I was extremely excited. I landed on March 30, and we filmed the performance the very next day.

Although we were initially only supposed to be there for a few days, I stayed a bit longer so I could do some studio sessions and continue working on my album. It felt like something straight out of a dream.

Lordkez reflects on surreal Colors Show debut. (Supplied)

Sowetan: You had to keep the performance a secret for almost two months. Was that difficult?

Lordkez: It was honestly one of the hardest parts of the whole experience. I’m someone who gets excited and wants to share good news with the people around me, so keeping such a big achievement quiet was challenging.

Besides my team, very few people knew. In fact, my best friend only found out when I made the announcement yesterday [Sunday, May 31]. That was particularly difficult because she’s someone who shared my love for Colors from the very beginning. We used to watch performances together and obsess over artists who appeared on the platform.

Being able to finally tell people and celebrate openly felt amazing because I had been carrying the excitement for so long.

Sowetan: Tell us about the song you chose to perform.

Lordkez: The song is called Wena Fela. It’s actually a song I made shortly after releasing You, Me & The 90s. Even though it hasn’t officially been released yet, I’ve been quietly introducing it to audiences at live performances over the past year because it’s one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written.

It’s a love song with a nostalgic feel inspired by classic 1980s and 1990s R&B. There’s something timeless about it, and it represents where I currently am as an artist.

When Colors reached out, my team and I immediately knew that Wena Fela was the perfect choice. It captures my sound, my influences and my artistic identity in a way that felt authentic. There was never really another option in our minds.

Lordkez reflects on surreal Colors Show debut. (Supplied)

Sowetan: What did it mean to represent SA on such a global platform?

Lordkez: It meant a lot. Being so far away from home actually reminded me how much I love my country and how connected I am to where I come from.

I felt incredibly honoured to represent my country on a platform that reaches audiences all over the world. Beyond that, I also felt proud to represent young girls who have big dreams and ambitions. Sometimes opportunities like this can feel impossible when you’re growing up, especially if you come from a smaller city.

Being the first artist from Kimberley to perform on Colors is something that means a great deal to me. It feels like a reminder that where you come from doesn’t limit where you can go. At the same time, it comes with a sense of responsibility because people are watching and drawing inspiration from your journey.

Sowetan: You join South African artists like Tyla, Sjava, Sho Madjozi, Lloyiso and ByLwansta who have also performed on Colours. Did you ever imagine your 2026 would look like this?

Lordkez: I really hoped it would. I’ve always believed in dreaming big and working towards those dreams, even when the journey feels uncertain.

What I’ve learnt is that chasing your dreams requires a lot of resilience. There are moments when things take longer than expected and moments when you question yourself, but you have to keep going.

I’m also incredibly grateful for the support system around me. I have family, friends, fans and a team that genuinely believe in me and continue to encourage me. Having that community behind me has made all the difference. Looking back, I’m proud of how far I’ve come, but I also know there’s still so much more I want to achieve.

Sowetan: What is still left on your bucket list for this year?

Lordkez: The biggest thing for me would be doing a sold-out show. I’d also love to launch my own tour because I’ve never done that before, and it’s something I’ve wanted for a very long time.

I’m currently working towards releasing my sophomore album, hopefully towards the end of the year if everything comes together as planned. A lot of my focus right now is on making sure the music is the best it can possibly be.

At the same time, I’m enjoying being on the road and performing. There’s something special about seeing people connect with your music in real life. Social media is wonderful and allows you to reach people across the world, but nothing compares to standing in front of an audience and feeling that connection firsthand.

Lordkez reflects on surreal Colors Show debut. (Supplied)

Sowetan: How did you find America?

Lordkez: I enjoyed it, but I’ll be honest — being there made me appreciate home even more.

I tried all the famous food spots people talk about. I had In-N-Out, Chick-fil-A and plenty of other things I probably shouldn’t have eaten because I have a gluten allergy. But when you’re travelling, you want to experience everything.

My favourite thing by far was birria tacos. They were absolutely incredible. I also had a huge New York pizza slice that lived up to the hype.

That said, I still think South African food is better. There’s just something about home that can’t be replicated anywhere else.

Sowetan: Finally, who are your dream collaborators?

Lordkez: Locally, I would love to work with Nasty C. I’ve wanted to collaborate with him for a long time because I think we could create something really special together.

Internationally, I’m a huge fan of Tierra Whack. I think she’s incredibly creative and fearless when it comes to her artistry. I feel like we could make something magical, unexpected and exciting.

But overall, I enjoy collaborations that happen organically. The best songs usually come from genuine creative chemistry, so I’m always open to working with people when it feels natural and the timing is right.