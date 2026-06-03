Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

LISTEN | DJ Clock on divorce, fatherhood and finding peace
DJ Clock dedicated the last six years to rebuilding life after divorce, with music taking a back seat.
Now the father of four is back with a renewed perspective with the release of his three-track EP Radiance, arriving this Friday.
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ARENA SPORTS SHOW WORLD CUP SPECIAL | Legends reveal how the Bafana nickname was coined
Mahlatse Mphahlele is joined by legends as they go down memory lane and reveal how South Africa’s nickname of Bafana Bafana came about.
Mphahlele welcomed veteran journalists Molefi Mika and Billy “Scoops” Cooper and former Bafana and Orlando Pirates striker Jerry “Legs of Thunder” Sikhosana for this fascinating discussion.
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Sowetan