Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jerry Sikhosana, Billy Cooper and Molefi Mika on how the Bafana Bafana nickname was coined.

LISTEN | DJ Clock on divorce, fatherhood and finding peace

DJ Clock is back. (Supplied)

DJ Clock dedicated the last six years to rebuilding life after divorce, with music taking a back seat.

Now the father of four is back with a renewed perspective with the release of his three-track EP Radiance, arriving this Friday.

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1682248">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

Click here to read more.

ARENA SPORTS SHOW WORLD CUP SPECIAL | Legends reveal how the Bafana nickname was coined

Group Picture during FIFA World Cup 2026 South Africa departure at OR Tambo International Airport, in Johannesburg on 01 June 2026. (Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix)

Mahlatse Mphahlele is joined by legends as they go down memory lane and reveal how South Africa’s nickname of Bafana Bafana came about.

Mphahlele welcomed veteran journalists Molefi Mika and Billy “Scoops” Cooper and former Bafana and Orlando Pirates striker Jerry “Legs of Thunder” Sikhosana for this fascinating discussion.

Click here for more.

Sowetan