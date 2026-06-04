Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Spirit & Thonadoo on preserving heritage with modern sound

Afro-Soul singers Spirit & Thonadoo. (Supplied)

KZN music duo Spirit & Thonadoo blends maskandi, mbube, Afro-soul and Afro-pop in their sonic style, fast-emerging as part of a new wave of artists reimagining African storytelling using a fusion of modernity, innovation and heritage.

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Seven style tips for a warm winter

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 26: A guest wears brown quilted long coat with leather sleeves, brown fur long vest coat, black turtleneck sweater, brown suede gloves, outside Max Mara, during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026/2027 on February 26, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images) (Claudio Lavenia)

Winter has a way of making us disappear, stay hidden behind chunky coats and buried under thermal layers. Style often goes into hibernation and is traded for comfort and warmth.

Enter this season’s style guide ready to chase out the frostbite without sacrificing style.

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Sowetan