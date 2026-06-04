Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Spirit & Thonadoo on preserving heritage with modern sound
KZN music duo Spirit & Thonadoo blends maskandi, mbube, Afro-soul and Afro-pop in their sonic style, fast-emerging as part of a new wave of artists reimagining African storytelling using a fusion of modernity, innovation and heritage.
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Seven style tips for a warm winter
Winter has a way of making us disappear, stay hidden behind chunky coats and buried under thermal layers. Style often goes into hibernation and is traded for comfort and warmth.
Enter this season’s style guide ready to chase out the frostbite without sacrificing style.
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Sowetan