Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Small-town girl Tauné Block shakes things up on Skeem Saam

Skeem Saam's Tauné Block lifts the lid on who she is. (Suppled)

Actor Tauné Block is excited to sink her teeth into her villain era as Dr Loren Blue, who shakes things up in daily TV drama Skeem Saam.

Away from the cameras, the 32-year-old performer tells Sowetan she’s a farm girl at heart – a former ballet dancer and theatre graduate.

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Former Miss SA Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala secures Miss World SA franchise

Miss SA 2010 Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala has been appointed the new director of Miss Supranational SA. (bokang_m)

Former Miss South Africa and Miss World Africa Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala has secured the Miss World South Africa franchise.

This makes her the licence holder for three of the world’s most prestigious beauty competitions: Miss World, Miss Universe, and Miss Supranational.

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Sowetan