Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mmabatho Montsho campaigns for menstrual leave in new docu

Actor and director Mmabatho Montsho. (Steve Tanchel)

Filmmaker, actor and activist Mmabatho Montsho in her latest project brings awareness that period pains are more than a private struggle for women – they are a social, economic and workplace issue that deserves urgent attention.

Her new documentary, Marxism & Period Pains, forms part of the line-up at the ongoing Encounters Documentary Festival in Joburg and Cape Town.

Click here to read more.

How to make the perfect scones: Nompumelelo Nkosi shares her tips

Amasi Scones by Rediscover Dairy (supp)

Dikuku, also known as scones, continue to hold a special place in South African homes.

From funeral gatherings and family celebrations to the early morning taxi window breakfast runs, the humble scone remains an all occasion staple that no get-together feels complete without.

Click here to read more.

Sowetan