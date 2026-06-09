Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Introducing rising star Londeka Mkhwanazi

Rising star Londeka Mkhwanazi. (Nkanyso Nqhome)

Fresh-faced star Londeka Mkhwanazi makes her big TV debut in the new local e.tv drama eGagasini: Waves of Change, premiering at the end of this month.

Sowetan gets to know the Afda student, who is juggling school and booking her acting breakthrough.

Click here to read more.

Dijana out to win his first Comrades up-run on Sunday

Tete Dijana, pictured winning the 2022 Comrades Marathon, won the 2025 race and talks to us about Sunday's marathon. File photo (Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Three-time Comrades Marathon champion Tete Dijana will be looking to win his first up-run on Sunday when he lines up for what is billed “the ultimate human race”.

Dijana, who claimed victories in the 2022, 2023 and 2025 down-runs, has never won an up-run.

Sowetan