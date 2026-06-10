Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Expect to see a different side of Lalela Mswane on Tropika Island of Treasure

Former Miss South Africa and Miss Supranational winner, Lalela Mswane, is set to bring her signature blend of grace, grit, and resilience to the 12th season of Tropika Island of Treasure, as she prepares to compete on the stunning shores of Reunion Island. (supplied)

Former Miss SA and Miss Supranational winner Lalela Mswane is set to bring her signature blend of grace, grit, and resilience to the 12th season of Tropika Island of Treasure as she prepares to compete on the stunning shores of Reunion Island.

The new season promises to push contestants to their physical, mental and emotional limits through a series of demanding challenges and strategic gameplay. For Mswane, however, the opportunity represents a chance to test herself in an entirely different environment.

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‘I’m proud of how I’ve evolved creatively’: Unathi Nkayi makes musical return

Unathi Nkayi makes a musical comeback. (Supplied)

Radio personality and singer Unathi Nkayi has made her return to the music scene after two years with the release of a new single, Isikhwele.

On the project, where she features kwaito legend Professor and rising star Meez, Unathi explores the complexities of jealousy within relationships.

“I’m really proud of how I’ve grown and evolved creatively, especially in a time where everything moves so fast with technology and the fourth industrial revolution,” she said.

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Sowetan