Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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The Polygamist cast Lwazie Keith Tsebesha, Noluthando Shabalala, Wonder Ndlovu and Luyanda Zwane.

The bright young stars of ‘The Polygamist’

The Polygamist cast Lwazie Keith Tsebesha, Noluthando Shabalala, Wonder Ndlovu and Luyanda Zwane. (Aart Verrips)

This Youth Month, rising stars Luyanda Zwane, Noluthando Shabalala, Lwazie Keith Tsebesha and Wonder Ndlovu light up Netflix’s new supernovela, The Polygamist, as seen on the front of SMag’s latest digital cover.

Premiering this Friday and adapted from Sue Nyathi’s acclaimed novel of the same name, the 22-episode series also stars Sdumo Mtshali, Gugu Gumede, Sthandiwe Kgoroge, Kenneth Nkosi, Celeste Ntuli, Kwanele Mthethwa and Vuyo Biyela. Ahead of the premiere, SMag gets to know the quartet.

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Sowetan

Ladysmith Black Mambazo continues Isicathamiya legacy with EC concert

Ladysmith Black Mambazo performed at the Celebrate Nelson Mandela concert at the Joburg Theatre on July 17 2022. File image (Sandile Ndlovu)

Five-time Grammy Award-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo is set to headline a two-day concert at the Wild Coast Sun, Tropical Night Theatre, in Bizana, Eastern Cape.

The concert, taking place on June 20 and 21, forms part of the Ladysmith Black Mambazo Mobile Academy programme supported by the national department of sport, arts and culture.

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Sowetan