Ladysmith Black Mambazo continues Isicathamiya legacy with EC concert

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Five-time Grammy Award-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo is set to headline a two-day concert at the Wild Coast Sun, Tropical Night Theatre, in Bizana, Eastern Cape.

The concert, taking place on June 20 and 21, forms part of the Ladysmith Black Mambazo Mobile Academy programme supported by the national department of sport, arts and culture.

The Homeless hitmakers will be sharing the stage with talented emerging artists from the Eastern Cape.

“We were chosen for this special concert series because we are emblematic of the essence and excellence of Isicathamiya. Continuing the tradition of the genre is a responsibility and a privilege that fills us with immense pride. This musical style is not just a genre, it is a cultural heritage that speaks to the history, struggles, and triumphs of our people,” Sibongiseni Shabalala, the son of the founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Joseph Shabalala, and a member of the group, told Sowetan’s sister publication TshisaLIVE.

He said being able to preserve and promote the genre of their music to the new generations ensures that the stories and spirit of Isicathamiya endure well into the future.

“It’s deeply rewarding to witness young talents embracing this tradition, refining their skills, and bringing fresh energy to a style that has been cherished for decades.”

Sibongiseni said the concert, which coincides with Father’s Day, holds a unique significance for the group.

“This day is a celebration of fatherhood, legacy, and family bonds, themes that resonate deeply with our music and values. For us, performing on this occasion is not just about the performance itself but about honouring the paternal figures who have shaped our lives and passed down the cultural wisdom through generations. It is a moment of reflection and gratitude, connecting the past to the present and inspiring future custodians of Isicathamiya.”

Before his death in April, Albert Mazibuko, who was the last surviving founding member of the group alongside the late co-founder, Joseph Shabala, was on a mission to teach and mentor rising stars to continue the legacy of Isicathamiya.

The group is determined to keep that legacy alive, Sibongiseni said.

“In terms of opportunities, participants who complete our programme gain far more than musical knowledge. They receive mentorship, performance exposure, and access to networks that open doors within the music industry,” he said.

He said their previous participants have gone on to professional careers, collaborations, and international tours, taking Isicathamiya to new audiences worldwide.

“Our academy carefully selects aspiring and emerging musicians through rigorous auditions that assess vocal ability, dedication, and passion for Isicathamiya. We look for artists who demonstrate not only technical skill but a heartfelt connection to the tradition and a willingness to grow within it.”

He said the initiative aims to discover and nurture indigenous musicians and new Isicathamiya groups, providing invaluable exposure and the chance to tour locally and internationally.

TshisaLIVE