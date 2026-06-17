Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Gugu Gumede on Joyce in ‘The Polygamist’, fan-reaction and chic wardrobe

TV star Gugu Gumede takes opens up about the role of Joyce on The Polygamist. (Supplied)

Gugu Gumede’s career turn as Joyce Gomora, the family matriach in The Polygamist with her all-white sartorial choices, is the name on viewers’ lips.

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WATCH | The rise of Lesedi Bogacwi: From failing matric twice to being a job creator with 11 employees

How a 23-year-old Lesedi Bogacwi turned two matric failures into an entrepreneurial success story. (supplied )

From failing matric twice to being a founder of a multiservice-offering company which has employed more than 10 people, this is the story of 23-year-old Lesedi Bogacwi from Pretoria.

WATCH | Lesedi Bogacwi, 23, from Pretoria speaks about her journey from failing matric twice to being a founder of a multi-purpose company that offers services such as babysitting, admin and PA support running errands as well as airport meet and greet.



After receiving her… pic.twitter.com/s7o1wYJd0Y — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 16, 2026

Bogacwi owns ByLight, which offers services that help with everyday tasks such as babysitting, running personal errands, meeting and greeting guests at the airport, housekeeping and cleaning, among other tasks.

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Sowetan