Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Sun-El Musician reflects on joy of symphonic collab with Dlala Thukzin

Sun-El Musician PIC: Mpumelelo Macu/redbullcontentpool (Mpumelelo Macu/redbullcontentpool)

Sun-El Musician stripped back his dance hits Sonini, Ubomi Abumanga and Insimbi for an unforgettable two-day concert experience at the weekend.

Together with fellow dance music powerhouse Dlala Thukzin, they served as headliners for this year’s Red Bull Symphonic. Sun-El Musician (real name Sanele Tresure Sithole) reflects on the moment.

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Stoned Cherrie launches Afrocentric homeware range

Stoned Cherrie Home features distinct decor pieces (supp)

Fashion designer Nkhensani Nkosi wants to decorate your home.

The visionary behind Stoned Cherrie, one of SA’s most iconic fashion brands, is stepping beyond the wardrobe and into the living room by launching a contemporary Afrocentric homeware range that extends the label’s celebrated legacy into interior spaces.

Founder and designer Stoned Cherrie Home Nkhensani Nkosi (supp)

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Sowetan