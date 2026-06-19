Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Rwandan-Ugandan singer Somi on her love affair with SA

Rwandan Ugandan singer Somi. (Supplied)

Grammy-nominated Somi has performed on some of the world’s biggest stages, but SA remains one of the places closest to her heart.

As the Rwandan-Ugandan artist prepares to release her new album, What Does It Mean to Bloom? in August, she reflects on the special connection she shares with the local audience.

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WATCH | How man turned to sewing after battling to identify career path

Meet Mbongiseni Andries Mahlangu, founder of Mbongakwande Sewing School (Tailors At Work) in Siyabuswa, KwaNdebele. Through his sewing school and garment production business, he is teaching young people valuable skills while creating employment opportunities. (supplied)

What started with one sewing machine and three students has grown into a thriving sewing school and garment production business that is creating employment opportunities for young people in rural Mpumalanga.

Mbongiseni Andries Mahlangu, 38, from Siyabuswa in KwaNdebele, runs the Mbongakwande Sewing School (Tailors At Work).

His business has two parts.

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Sowetan