Entertainment

Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Stories to read as you munch

Your daily leisurely read. (Sowetan)

Rwandan-Ugandan singer Somi on her love affair with SA

Rwandan Ugandan singer Somi. (Supplied)

Grammy-nominated Somi has performed on some of the world’s biggest stages, but SA remains one of the places closest to her heart.

As the Rwandan-Ugandan artist prepares to release her new album, What Does It Mean to Bloom? in August, she reflects on the special connection she shares with the local audience.

Click here to read more.

WATCH | How man turned to sewing after battling to identify career path

Meet Mbongiseni Andries Mahlangu, founder of Mbongakwande Sewing School (Tailors At Work) in Siyabuswa, KwaNdebele. Through his sewing school and garment production business, he is teaching young people valuable skills while creating employment opportunities. (supplied)

What started with one sewing machine and three students has grown into a thriving sewing school and garment production business that is creating employment opportunities for young people in rural Mpumalanga.

Mbongiseni Andries Mahlangu, 38, from Siyabuswa in KwaNdebele, runs the Mbongakwande Sewing School (Tailors At Work).

His business has two parts.

@mbongakwandesewingschool

Community is everything Hit follow, join the fun#tiktoklive #livehighlights #kwandebeletiktoker🏳️‍🌈 #winter #tracksuit

♬ original sound - mbongakwandesewingschool

Click here to read more.

Sowetan

Editor’s Choice

1

MAHLATSE AT THE WORLD CUP | Latest developments at FIFA World Cup 2026

2

ANC defeated as parties decide to oppose Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala interdict

3

SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Despite its failures, ANC remains a home to loyal voters

4

WATCH | How man turned to sewing after battling to identify career path

5

Youth vote at risk as 70% of eligible 18-year-olds remain unregistered

Related Articles