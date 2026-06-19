Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Rwandan-Ugandan singer Somi on her love affair with SA
Grammy-nominated Somi has performed on some of the world’s biggest stages, but SA remains one of the places closest to her heart.
As the Rwandan-Ugandan artist prepares to release her new album, What Does It Mean to Bloom? in August, she reflects on the special connection she shares with the local audience.
Click here to read more.
WATCH | How man turned to sewing after battling to identify career path
What started with one sewing machine and three students has grown into a thriving sewing school and garment production business that is creating employment opportunities for young people in rural Mpumalanga.
Mbongiseni Andries Mahlangu, 38, from Siyabuswa in KwaNdebele, runs the Mbongakwande Sewing School (Tailors At Work).
His business has two parts.
Click here to read more.
Sowetan