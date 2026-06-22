Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Lerato Mokoka returns to TV two years after Gomora

TV star Lerato Mokoka is back. (Supplied)

Lerato Mokoka, popular for playing Tshiamo in Gomora, makes her return to the small screen in the eight-part drama series Isibhamu.

In the last two years, her focus has been on screenwriting and creative development. In her acting comeback she plays Naledi Khoza in the new Mzansi Magic show.

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FULL LIST | Kuhle Adams celebrates decade milestone as Zee Nxumalo leads Basadi in Music Awards nominations

Zee Nxumalo tops this year’s list with six nods. (Supplied)

For television presenter Kuhle Adams, this year’s Basadi in Music Awards nomination is more than just industry recognition; it is a reflection of a decade spent building her career in front of the camera.

The Expresso morning show presenter has been nominated for TV Show Presenter of the Year, a milestone moment she describes as “grounding”.

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‘Had me in a chokehold’: Taraji P Henson and Sherri Shepherd rave about The Polygamist

Sdumo Mtshali plays Jonasi Gomora on the new Netflix drama series The Polygamist. (stainedglasstv/ Instagram)

Hollywood stars say they can’t get enough of The Polygamist as Sherri Shepherd and Taraji P. Henson binge-watch the hit Netflix series.

South Africa’s latest streaming sensation has found fans in Hollywood with award-winning television host and actress Shepherd declaring herself “hooked” on the hit drama.

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Sowetan