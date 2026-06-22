REVIEW | ‘The Polygamist’ is a weak take on patriarchy and its enablers

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The Polygamist

Rating: 1/5

The Polygamist is a much-talked-about series about a philanderer who has shocked the world with his 112-cylinder engine libido. To keep up with the fanfare, I took time to catch up and see what all the fuss is about.

In its first few episodes, the telenovela shines. With its Spanish guitars and theatrical outfits, we are introduced to a cast that pulls off the story that seems to be tackling the hardships of living a fantasy life. Not a single miss was made in the casting of every one of its characters, especially Gugu Gumede, who plays the aptly named wife of Jonasi Gomorra, Joyce.

The housewife-cum-influencer is burdened by the separation between her and Jonasi, who is living with his new girlfriend, Matipa. As the affair and Jonasi’s entanglement unravel, the series showcases each character’s lust for performing wealth. When the polygamy plot twist is revealed, we learn Jonasi has lied to Joyce for more than 20 years and convinced not only his long-standing girlfriend Essie to lie about his marriage, but also his brother, Magesh, is in it too, posing as Essie’s husband.

If you are finding this hard to follow, if you haven’t watched it, you wouldn’t be wrong. What unravels over 22 binge-heavy episodes is a series of baffling stereotypes.

Gugu Gumede stars as Joyce in 'The Polygamist'. (Supplied)

While there is inherently nothing wrong with how The Polygamist is not trying to reinvent the wheel, it also isn’t trying to move the needle forward. It showcases what many might already know about the horror stories of migrant fathers who have multiple families or polygamy being used to benefit men’s infidelity. The Polygamist is a parable that also serves the duty of being a soapie spin on tradwife porn. It peddles so many stereotypes about women and reduces its characters so violently it teeters on being an almanack of the manosphere.

The women have no agency. They exist in the context of reacting to something Jonasi has done, more specifically who he has sex with.

While it carries the energy of Dynasty iterations, its dedication to shock value carries the structure cemented by Gossip Girl, a series that went from groundbreaking dramedy to lacklustre soapie. The series introduced the idea of cliffhangers and plot twists that would push audiences to post on social media between ad breaks, reacting to just about every mind-boggling decision its characters make.

The unfortunate issue with The Polygamist is that its characters lack the depth of the series that have mastered this. It dishes out so many plot twists and shock value it writes itself into a corner.

A missing phone storyline evaporates into a void where I would best guess Matipa’s nine-month pregnancy occurred. We also meet Essie’s all-powerful, all-knowing omega-level sangoma who can expound information its actors can actually carry. Did I mention the atomic sex bomb Joyce met in prison whose ARVs don’t inhibit her highly contagious brand of HIV? Because it is built on so many anecdotal stereotypes, a lot of the logic can be assumed and built through fan reactions. They don’t seem to know who these characters are and their role, as seen in the final speech at the funeral.

At a time when the fight against HIV/Aids is being slowly won in this country, and society calls for shows such as Soul City to make a much-needed comeback, The Polygamist undoes the work done by the country’s edutainment offerings.

Luyanda Zwane plays Lindani in 'The Polygamist'. (Supplied)

If Jonasi is a stereotype, then so are the women around him. There is no time and space to deal with Lindani’s grooming at the hands of Jonasi. Instead, she is turned into a modern-day Brooke Logan and stamped with a Bvlgari-sized scarlet letter.

She is a red flag for married women being warned about little girls who wear short skirts in the presence of their husbands. Essie carries the show’s disdain for women outside suburbia.

A classist reduction who is meant to pine and have no free will outside Jonasi’s whims. She is never forgiven for the 20-year lie, but Jonasi’s brother is redeemed for the same thing. Essie and Lindani are the only ones we ever see take the medicine from the Rolodex of diseases carried by the leading man. And that is because Joyce is the ideal.

A rich woman from the suburbs whose short-lived illness cannot ruin her image. Her Mary Sue status means we must sympathise with her plight. Even women such as Matipa must be shown to be incompetent, even though Joyce doesn’t parent the children in her care to such an extreme that she shrugs responsibility for her daughter’s traumatic cheating boyfriend on Jonasi. When her son Menzi discovers his crush has been sleeping with his father, she is tender towards him but only because the plot needs to drive the family out of the house for one of its plot twists and shocking moments. Even when gender-based violence comes to the fore, it is to raise the stakes and moralise the use of sexually transmitted diseases as narrative punishment for Jonasi and Lindani, never as a societal crisis that has been normalised in the country.

Joyce can be likened to Helen Carter from Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman and Ruth Pratchett from She-Devil. When her husband, Charles, is shot and paralysed, Helen displays her hatred and gets to feel the taste of vengeance in the dinner table scene the movie is famous for. However, Helen ultimately moves on and even as Charles redeems himself through faith, she doesn’t take her abusive husband back. She chooses herself, the growth she has been journaling about, and the man who actually shows her the love she seeks. Ruth, who enacts her revenge by burning her family home down and dumps her children with her husband’s new wife, throws her rage into also empowering other women in similar situations.

Joyce is written as a woman who is still stuck at Helen’s dinner table and burning in Ruth’s family home. She feeds the audience affirmation by perpetually yelling and throwing fits of rage that resolve nothing. Because the women of this show resolve nothing. They are built to communicate like teen drama characters who do not want to face the tension of addressing a problem.

Juggling multiple stereotypes that it never wants to confront, The Polygamist not only has disdain for patriarchal systems, but it also ignores them long enough to coddle them. With a cliffhanger promising a second season of non-stop shock value, let us hope a lesson is learnt and that there will be less moral panic in how their team continues to talk about women and sex.

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