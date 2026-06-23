Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Bassie’s journey from amapiano chart-topper to grade 1 teacher

Amapiano vocalist Bassie. (Supplied)

Bassie has become one of amapiano’s most distinct voices, soundtracking heartbreak, love and anything in between in her chart-toppers.

The 26-year-old singer, christened Basetsana Maluleke, is juggling fame with teaching.

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Lawrence Maleka leads ‘Critical But Stable’ TV adaptation

Lawrence Maleka in Critical But Stable. (Supplied)

Lawrence Maleka leads the new 13-part series Critical But Stable, based on Angela Makholwa’s bestselling novel of the same name.

The Mzansi Magic Sunday night drama series will premiere on July 26 with Maleka (playing Mzi) joined by Fortune Thobejane, Batsile Ramasodi, Thabo Malema, Mmarona Motshegoa, Motsoaledi Setumo, Seipati Mahamu, Mapaseka Koetle and Eve Rasimeni.

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Sowetan