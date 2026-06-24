Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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The Polygamist’s Lwazie Keith Tsebesha on navigating newfound fame

Rising actress Nolwazi Tsebesha. (Supplied)

Lwazie Keith Tsebesha is making her mark as the breakout star to watch in The Polygamist.

The KwaZulu-Natal-born actress, who plays Sarah in the hugely popular series, is not slowing down; she next appears in the short film Lobola Le Ma 2000.

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What comes after Father’s Day? How to build a legacy that lasts

Adv Sankie Morata, Sanlam Trust chief executive, says many people do not have holistic financial plans. (Supplied)

Father’s Day has come and gone. You enjoyed being pampered, received amazing gifts or another pair of socks and spent quality time with loved ones.

But, as a father, deputy father, or father figure, what legacy are you building for your family to make sure that they are taken care of long after you’re gone?

The most recent Sanlam Legacy Wills Survey shows that most parents don’t have a holistic financial plan in place.

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Chef Tash brings African food, stories to the table

Asithandile Mautla, affectionately known as Chef Tash (supp)

Asithandile Mautla, a private chef fondly known as “Chef Tash”, is building immersive dining experiences that fuse African food, storytelling and community one dinner table conversation at a time.

The culinary creative and food educator has appeared on Afternoon Expresso and is the co-author of the Taste the Nation cookbook.

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Sowetan