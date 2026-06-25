Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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WATCH | Exclusive look inside new season of ‘The Masked Singer SA’

The Masked Singer SA ‘detectives’ Skhumba Hlophe, Somizi Mhlongo, Sithelo Shozi, and J’Something. Picture: (Supplied)

Mpho “Popps” Modikoane reprises his role as host of The Masked Singer SA, joined by “detectives” Somizi Mhlongo, Sithelo Shozi, J’Something and Skhumba Hlophe.

On Tuesday, Sowetan was on set at Urban Brew Studios in Randburg, Johannesburg, where production for the third season is under way. The first episode is set to premiere on July 4.

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Introducing SMag’s 10th-anniversary issue

Tyla on the cover of SMag's 10th-anniversary issue. Picture: ( Catherine A LoMedico)

Happy 10th birthday, Sowetan SMag!

This issue coincides with the 50th anniversary of the June 16 Soweto Uprising. In commemoration, we are throwing it forward by handpicking four of the hottest young stars we’ve billed the “Class of 2026”.

Zekhethelo Zondi on the cover of SMag's 10th-anniversary issue. Picture: (Steve Tanchel)

Leading the pack is the class prefect, Tyla, who is set to drop her long-awaited sophomore album, A*Pop, in a month’s time.

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Musa Mseleku on being the undisputed face of polygamy

Musa Mseleku and his wives. Picture: (Supplied)

Uthando neS’thembu star Musa Mseleku returns as the host of season 5 of Mnakwethu — the popular reality TV show where married men ask their wives for permission to take a second wife.

Ahead of the premiere on July 7, Mseleku breaks down why he’s the undisputed face of polygamy in SA.

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Sowetan