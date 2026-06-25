SPOTLIGHT | Watch Tyla, the lovable minions and Supergirl on big screens, and catch up with local star K.Keed

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Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

Spotlight celebrates the wrap-up of Youth Month with superheroes, mischievous minions and South African excellence.

Look up because a new hero is taking flight. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow follows Kara Zor-El as she embarks on a thrilling journey across the galaxy alongside a young alien girl seeking justice. Directed by Craig Gillespie (Cruella and I, Tonya) and starring Milly Alcock, Jason Momoa and Eve Ridley in an action-packed adventure that introduces a bold new chapter for DC’s cinematic universe. At cinemas, 3D, IMAX, 4DX and Screen X.

The world’s favourite yellow troublemakers are back in Minions & Monsters. The loveable minions find themselves in a world of giant creatures, outrageous chaos and monster-sized mishaps. Directed by Pierre Coffin, who again voices the minions, and featuring the voice-over cast of Jesse Eisenberg, Christoph Waltz and Zoey Deutch. It’s the perfect family cinema outing, packed with laughs and mayhem.

Toy Story 5 blasted to the top of the global box office with the biggest opening weekend in the franchise’s history and the biggest opening film of 2026, pulling in a massive $312m (about R5.16bn) globally. South Africans have even more to celebrate as global music sensation and two-time Grammy winner Tyla makes a special cameo appearance as the inflatable flamingo, marking her exciting Pixar debut and another milestone in her remarkable international career.

As Youth Month comes to a close, Spotlight caught up with one of South Africa’s most exciting young artists, K.Keed. Fresh from the success of her debut album Bite The Bullet, K.Keed continues to make waves in local music with collaborations featuring Shekhinah, Nasty C, A-Reece and Priddy Ugly. We joined the talented rapper behind the scenes at her SMag Youth Month cover shoot to talk about her journey, achievements and what’s next.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

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