Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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S’thandiwe Kgoroge turns newsroom queen in Dear Sis Dolly

23/06/2026. Actresses Natasha Thahane, Abigail Kubheka & Sthandiwe Kgoroge during the premiere of Dear Sis Dolly held at Hyde Park Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

Veteran actor Sthandiwe Kgoroge plays iconic Drum magazine editor-in-chief Melody “MM” Makaringe in her latest film project, the comedy-drama Dear Sis Dolly.

Kgoroge spoke to Sowetan about bringing Makaringe’s revered agony aunt legacy to the big screen next Friday alongside her co-stars Didintle Khunou, Natasha Thahane, Dineo Langa, Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha, Abigail Kubeka, Solomon Sebothoma and Brighton Ngoma.

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FULL LIST | Kelvin Momo, Sjava, Kabza De Small lead Sama nominations

Kelvin Momo (Supplied)

Amapiano heavyweight Kelvin Momo is one of the top nominated artists at the 32nd annual South African Music Awards, with a double nod in the Best Amapiano Album category.

He is nominated in the category for both Mthuthuzeli and Thato Ya Modimo. The awards will return to Sun City on August 15.

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EMMANUEL TJIYA | Happy 10th birthday SMag

SMag Editor-in-Chief Emmanuel Tjiya. (Zwele Buthelezi)

On 24 June 2016, the first issue of the quarterly SMag hit the street, exploring a wider-world gaze through the lens of local fashion, culture, and lifestyle.

Fresh-faced ingénue Nandi Madida (still using her maiden name, Mngoma) marked the beginning of a magical fashion era, fronting the cover while sporting a Grace Jones-esque Afro — one of her hair muses, readers learnt inside.

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Sowetan