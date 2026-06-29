Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Queen of Popiano: Tyla enters her A*Pop era

Megastar Tyla. (Catherine A LoMedico)

Pap and wors with spicy tomato relish, the lekker South African dish, is my homemade meal of choice for my planned Saturday night virtual rendezvous with megastar Tyla.

There is an electric tension and euphoria in the air — the world is buzzing after Paris Saint-Germain FC emerges victorious over Arsenal in a nail-biting final to win the Uefa Champions League.

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Meet AzureDé: SA’s next breakout 3-Step star

Singer–songwriter AzureDé. (Supplied)

A new voice is rising in SA’s 3-Step music genre and her name is AzureDé.

Her story goes beyond music. The 27-year-old rising star opens up to Sowetan about overcoming adversity, leaving her lucrative cooperate job and her budding music career.

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BOOK REVIEW | Wisani and the Bafokeng Brothers makes mafia romance feel possible at home

Wisani and the Bafokeng Brothers proves that African stories can thrive in spaces long dominated by international narratives. (Koena Mashale)

Mafia romance has long been dominated by Western storytelling.

Readers are accustomed to consuming stories about Italian crime families, Russian syndicates or international underworld figures who exist in distant cities and unfamiliar cultures.

Yet Wisani and the Bafokeng Brothers by Thandi Moagi offers something refreshing: a mafia romance that feels uniquely African and deeply South African.

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