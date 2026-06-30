Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Standing my ground has been the proudest decision of my career - Rami Chuene
Rami Chuene’s latest TV role is far away from the villainous and anti-hero characters that have made her one of Mzansi’s most celebrated actors.
In the new e.tv daily drama, The Four of Us, she plays Vera, a fiercely independent entrepreneur whose greatest strength isn’t manipulation or revenge but compassion. Chuene speaks to Sowetan about her TV turn.
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Chef Mmabatho Molefe welcomes Joburg into her world with Umcimbi
Mmabatho Molefe welcomes Johannesburg into her world with Umcimbi, a culinary experience that transforms the familiar flavours of South African family gatherings and ceremonies into a magical celebration of cultural memories and identity.
Recently relocating to the city, the 30-year-old chef introduces herself to Joburg’s culinary scene through a spellbinding pop-up residency that invites diners to indulge in African storytelling through food.
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Sowetan