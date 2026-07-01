Entertainment

Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Stories to read as you munch

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

Reporter

Stories to read as you munch. Picture: (Supplied)

‘We are each other’s peace,’ says rising singer Nandi Ndathane on finding love with Emtee

South African rising star Nandi Ndathane is making waves in the music scene
South African rising star Nandi Ndathane is making waves in the music scene. Picture: (Supplied)

Rising star Nandi Ndathane speaks out about finding love with rapper Emtee, her six-year music journey and the influence of her late father, maskandi artist Shaluza Max Mntambo.

The 25-year-old from Diepkloof, Soweto, exclusively opens up to Sowetan about how a creative collaboration turned into romance.

Click here to read more.

Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane is the best child actor in Mzansi

Safta-winning actor Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane. Picture: (Steve Tanchel)

The 16-year-old Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane’s masterful portrayal of precocious Tebello (aka Tibi) in daily drama Scandal! earned him a coveted SA Film and Television Award (Safta) in March.

Since 2020, he has held his own acting opposite established actors such as Kgomotso Christopher and Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha.

Click here to read more.

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

LIVE UPDATES | Looting, gunshots and protesters keep police, army and private security busy

2

Cowboy allure: Take the Old Town Road with this year’s Durban July theme

3

WATCH | EXPLAINER: Here’s why there were minimal disruptions during anti-migrant protests

4

IN PICS | Soweto old-age home to shut its doors after social development probe

5

Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane is the best child actor in Mzansi

Related Articles