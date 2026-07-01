Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

‘We are each other’s peace,’ says rising singer Nandi Ndathane on finding love with Emtee
Rising star Nandi Ndathane speaks out about finding love with rapper Emtee, her six-year music journey and the influence of her late father, maskandi artist Shaluza Max Mntambo.
The 25-year-old from Diepkloof, Soweto, exclusively opens up to Sowetan about how a creative collaboration turned into romance.
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Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane is the best child actor in Mzansi
The 16-year-old Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane’s masterful portrayal of precocious Tebello (aka Tibi) in daily drama Scandal! earned him a coveted SA Film and Television Award (Safta) in March.
Since 2020, he has held his own acting opposite established actors such as Kgomotso Christopher and Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha.
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Sowetan
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