Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

STYLE GUIDE | Ace ‘Country Allure’ at Durban July
iWeekend Inkulu! The countdown is officially on for the Hollywoodbets Durban July at Greyville Racecourse in Durban on Saturday.
With a warm, balmy weather forecast, Mzansi’s highly attended social and style spectacle will once again draw A-listers, fashion enthusiasts, and racegoers for a day when the stakes are high.
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HAIR GUIDE | Rock wild lengths for Durban July
Taking cure from the theme of “Country allure”, enter your cowboy copper era at Hollywoodbets Durban July this weekend with wavy curls, bouncy dyed wigs or box braids using copper-toned extensions.
From canyon colours to nostalgic country cuts with a 2026 update: there’s a new sheriff in town.
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Cowboy allure: Take the Old Town Road with this year’s Durban July theme
Take the Old Town Road with this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July theme taking place on Saturday.
Play your cards right and hold on to trends that mix country with nostalgia.
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Sowetan