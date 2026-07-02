Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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STYLE GUIDE | Ace ‘Country Allure’ at Durban July

Make the most of the gorgeous coastal weather and show off your pre-summer skin glow with a barely naked avant-garde creation. (supp)

iWeekend Inkulu! The countdown is officially on for the Hollywoodbets Durban July at Greyville Racecourse in Durban on Saturday.

With a warm, balmy weather forecast, Mzansi’s highly attended social and style spectacle will once again draw A-listers, fashion enthusiasts, and racegoers for a day when the stakes are high.

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HAIR GUIDE | Rock wild lengths for Durban July

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: A model is seen backstage ahead of the Erdem show during London Fashion Week February 2022 on February 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/BFC/Getty Images for BFC) (Kate Green/BFC)

Taking cure from the theme of “Country allure”, enter your cowboy copper era at Hollywoodbets Durban July this weekend with wavy curls, bouncy dyed wigs or box braids using copper-toned extensions.

From canyon colours to nostalgic country cuts with a 2026 update: there’s a new sheriff in town.

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Cowboy allure: Take the Old Town Road with this year’s Durban July theme

A model walks the runway at the Alberto Zambelli show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 19, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images) (Pietro D'Aprano)

Take the Old Town Road with this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July theme taking place on Saturday.

Play your cards right and hold on to trends that mix country with nostalgia.

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Sowetan