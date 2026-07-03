Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Shudufhadzo on what she’s looking for in next Miss SA

Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida. (Supplied)

Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida says sitting on the judging panel for this year’s top 24 Miss SA semifinalists gave her a renewed appreciation of how vulnerable and life-changing the pageant can be.

She speaks to Sowetan about her journey as a judge, completing her master’s degree at Columbia University and more.

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WATCH | The industry has seasons - Sicelo Buthelezi on his TV return

TV star Sicelo Buthelezi. (Supplied)

Former Gomora star Sicelo Buthelezi says two years without TV work taught him patience and gave him room for personal growth.

Buthelezi returns in a new daily drama, The Four of Us, as Kopano, a role he believes he was able to approach with greater depth because of the Sepedi he learned while working on Skeem Saam.

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Sowetan