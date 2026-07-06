Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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WATCH | How Moozlie channelled arts icon Esther Mahlangu at Durban July

Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena (Pedro Ridwan)

Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena channelled beloved visual artist and cultural ambassador Esther Mahlangu in kaleidoscopic, full Ndebele women’s regalia at the Hollywoodbets Durban July.

Held on Saturday at Greyville Racecourse in Durban, the fashion theme was “country allure”, with many style icons, celebrities and racegoers opting for cowboy-inspired styles.

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Hearty meets healthy: Balance winter comfort foods with total body wellness

Woman mixing something in pan and smiling while preparing food at the kitchen (123RF)

When the temperature drops and the days get shorter, our cravings shift toward heavy comforting foods. We have oxtail, samp and beans, puddings day in and day out.

This is food that touches the soul and makes us feel a sense of warmth inside and out. While there’s nothing wrong with enjoying hearty winter meals, staying vibrant and healthy during the colder months requires a unique nutritional approach.

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