Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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TSA MANYALO | Prince Mampofu weds his Madagascan bride Koloin Ida

Newlyweds Prince Mampofu and Koloin Ida (Rehane Mountazir)

Prince Mampofu, the sibling of actors Oros and Lunathi Mampofu, and his Madagascan bride Koloin Ida are proof that love knows no borders.

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Trevor Gumbi’s homage to Jozi on ‘The Masked Singer SA’

Comedian Trevor Gumbi says stepping into The Masked Singer SA as the Ponte Tower was never just about wearing a disguise — it was about paying tribute to Johannesburg through music by using one of the city’s most popular landmarks as a creative symbol.

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Onezwa Mbola’s love letter to home

Self-taught chef Onezwa Mbola. (Toby Murphy)

Onezwa Mbola held up the first copy of her cookbook on video, then broke the good news to her 1.2 million TikTok followers. Her comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages, validating the strength of the culinary community she has built.

A Food Love Story has since become a local bestseller, with Mbola doing a three-city book tour to Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban.

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