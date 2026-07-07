IN PICS | Joburg Ballet reimagines Greek classic ‘The Bacchae’ through an African lens

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Joburg Ballet, in partnership with the University of Johannesburg, presents 'The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet'. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi

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Joburg Ballet and the University of Johannesburg (UJ) arts & culture department have unveiled The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet, a world-first production that reimagines Euripides’ classic tragedy through a South African lens.

Ballet dancer Ryoko Yaghu performs a reimagining of the Euripides classic 'The Bacchae' at the Joburg Theatre. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Kitty Phetla and Revil Yon performing in the reimagining of 'The Bacchae'. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

The work is part of Joburg Ballet’s 25th anniversary season and blends ballet, choral music and theatre.

Ballet dancers Ryoko Yaghu and Bruno Miranda performing in the world-first choral ballet. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Joburg Ballet and the UJ arts & culture department present the groundbreaking new full-length production. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Monike Cristina performing in 'The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet'. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Kitty Phetla and Revil Yon performing in the reimagining of the Euripides classic. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Directed by Jay Pather, choreographed by Mthuthuzeli November and featuring an original score by Neo Muyanga, the production explores themes of power, spirituality, identity and the tension between freedom and control.

'The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet' score is composed by Neo Muyanga. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

It features Joburg Ballet dancers, the 80-member UJ Choir and a live chamber orchestra. The production runs at the Joburg Theatre from July 3 to 12 2026.

Ryoko Yaghu takes the spotlight at the Joburg Theatre. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

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