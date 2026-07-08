Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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How Thandiswa Mazwai, Simphiwe Dana helped shape Lia Butler’s sound

Singer-songwriter Lia Butler. (Supplied)

Rising musician Lia Butler says her artistic identity is entrenched in the influence of music legends Thandiswa Mazwai and Simphiwe Dana, whose unflinching individuality and cultural pride helped shape her sound.

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Why you should invest your tax refund in a tax-free account

Satrix head of business and market development, Duma Mxenge, says one should invest their tax return in a Tax-Free Savings Account. (Supplied)

If, like me, you love finding money in your handbags, jackets and coats so much that you deliberately put it everywhere; you know you’ll get the same feeling when you get a tax refund from the SA Revenue Services (Sars).

If you don’t know the feeling I’m talking about − finding money in a coat you haven’t worn in three seasons – then I encourage you to pack away your winter clothes with some cash, forget you put it there, and enjoy the joys of finding money you had forgotten about, months later.

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Nozipho Phiri’s musical journey anchored in her love of God

Gospel singer Nozipho Phiri. (Supplied)

Gospel star Nozipho Phiri says faith is not something she practises in seasons but a daily lifestyle that has shaped every step of her journey.

From singing in community groups in KwaZulu-Natal to becoming one of SA’s most recognisable worship voices, Phiri says her trajectory in gospel music has been anchored in purpose, perseverance and unwavering trust in God.

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