Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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‘People can love you today and move on tomorrow’ — Umzulu Phaqa

Singer-songwriter Umzulu Pata. (Supplied)

Umzulu Phaqa isn’t buying into the hype of becoming a viral sensation.

The independent musician, real name Sphiwe Moya, had a first taste of success after Mam’gobhozi exploded online in 2025. But she tells Sowetan that internet fame means little if it isn’t backed by ownership and hard work.

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Netflix and e.tv ink landmark content deal anchored by ‘The Four of Us’

The cast of The Four of Us (Supp)

New daily drama The Four of Us being simulcast on e.tv and Netflix marks the beginning of a game-changing licensing pact between the local free-to-air broadcaster and global streaming giant.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday morning, the content and entertainment platforms confirmed that they have inked a landmark deal, and The Four of Us is the first title under the agreement.

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Talented chef reshapes quality dining in Joburg

Sous chef at The Maslow Hotel Karabo Molatsana (supp)

Karabo Molatsana represents a new generation of South African chefs reshaping what local dining looks and tastes like.

Driven by a deep appreciation for indigenous flavours and a flair for global cuisine, he transforms dishes into refined, contemporary meals that feel both rooted and refreshingly modern.

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