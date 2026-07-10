Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

De Rose on why she’s chasing legacy and not fame

Amapiano artist De Rose. (Supplied)

Artist of the Year nominee De Rose is having the type of year every emerging musician dreams about. Fresh off two Basadi in Music Awards nominations, the 25-year-old singer is quickly becoming one of amapiano’s most exciting voices.

But while the spotlight is getting brighter, she’s more interested in protecting the one thing she believes can’t be copied: her individuality.

Click here to read more.

Wiseman Zitha will take your hair appointment, now!

Wiseman Zitha is braiding the hair of a guest in his salon, Uel (supp)

Actor, model, and content creator Wiseman Zitha − known for his roles in Giyani: Land of Blood, Queen Modjadji, Muvhango, The River, and Blood Legacy − has traded auditions for his first love: hairdressing.

At 31, he is now channelling that passion into Uel, his new salon at Halfway House in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Click here to read more.

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move

Sowetan