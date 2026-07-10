SPOTLIGHT | Epic adventures, chilling scares and world-class ballet light up the week

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

Dive into epic ocean adventures, terrifying horror and a spectacular celebration of South African theatre with Spotlight this week.

Disney’s beloved adventure returns in the breathtaking live-action adaptation of Moana. Newcomer Catherine Laga’aia stars as the fearless wayfinder alongside Dwayne Johnson, who reprises his role as the larger-than-life demigod Maui. Directed by Thomas Kail, the film brings the magic, music and heart of the animated classic to life in an unforgettable big-screen adventure at cinemas.

A legendary horror franchise returns with its sixth theatrical instalment, Evil Dead Burn. Directed by Sébastien Vaniček and starring Souheila Yacoub, Hunter Doohan and Erroll Shand. The film at cinemas follows a grieving widow whose fresh start awakens an ancient evil. Packed with blood-soaked suspense and relentless scares, it delivers everything horror fans have come to expect from the iconic series.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Joburg Ballet presents The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet at the Joburg Theatre. Featuring the acclaimed University of Johannesburg choir, a live chamber orchestra and choreography by Mthuthuzeli November, this bold reimagining of the ancient Greek tragedy is a world-first theatrical experience. Spotlight went behind the scenes to meet the creative team bringing the remarkable production to life.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competitions and giveaways

Win one of five Moana merchandise hampers.

merchandise hampers. Johannesburg audiences can win one set of double tickets to The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet.

For full competition details and the questions, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by July 17 2026.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.

TimesLIVE