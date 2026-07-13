Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

LISTEN | ‘Our acting industry is on the brink of becoming a global storytelling powerhouse’ - Lebo Mashile
Lebo Mashile says landing a role in the American psychological thriller Strung opposite Chloe Bailey, Lynn Whitfield, and Lucien Laviscount shows that South African creatives belong on the global stage.
The poet, author and actor reflects on filming in Cape Town, embracing her character Femina Rethabile Sithole (aka Femi) and why Mzansi is on the brink of becoming a global storytelling powerhouse.
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PARENTING: How to tell if your child is living with OCD
Your child feels compelled to repeat certain behaviours like counting steps, washing their hands, and placing certain items in a particular way.
You may not fully understand why they behave that way and you dismiss it as neatness.
As we mark Mental Health Awareness Month, Affinity Health CEO Murray Hewlett warns that very often, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), especially in children, is misunderstood.
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