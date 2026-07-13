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Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Sowetan

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Your daily leisurely read. (Sowetan)

LISTEN | ‘Our acting industry is on the brink of becoming a global storytelling powerhouse’ - Lebo Mashile

Lebo Mashile at the Standard Bank Joy Of Jazz media launch at Hugh's in Johannesburg. The media launch introduces the 25th annual festival, scheduled for September 25-26, 2026, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Photo Veli Nhlapo  (Veli Nhlapo)

Lebo Mashile says landing a role in the American psychological thriller Strung opposite Chloe Bailey, Lynn Whitfield, and Lucien Laviscount shows that South African creatives belong on the global stage.

The poet, author and actor reflects on filming in Cape Town, embracing her character Femina Rethabile Sithole (aka Femi) and why Mzansi is on the brink of becoming a global storytelling powerhouse.

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PARENTING: How to tell if your child is living with OCD

OCD illness afflicts 2-3% of the population in all economic brackets and all races and religions.
Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), especially in children, is misunderstood. (123RF)

Your child feels compelled to repeat certain behaviours like counting steps, washing their hands, and placing certain items in a particular way.

You may not fully understand why they behave that way and you dismiss it as neatness.

As we mark Mental Health Awareness Month, Affinity Health CEO Murray Hewlett warns that very often, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), especially in children, is misunderstood.

Click here to read more.

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