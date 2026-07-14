Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Mpilo Mseleku gives viewers a peek into season four of ‘Izingane zeS’thembu’

The cast of Izingane zeS’thembu. (Supplied)

The children of Uthando neS’thembu polygamist Musa Mseleku are returning for season four of their reality TV show Izingane zeS’thembu.

Starting on August 20 on Mzansi Magic, the show will air at 8pm twice a week, on Wednesday and Thursday, with Mpumelelo, Sne, Lwandle, Abongwe, Mnini, Owami, Mawande, Thando and Mpiloenhle “Mpilo” Mseleku.

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Linda Mtoba’s daughter inspired her to join ‘Masked Singer SA’

Actress Linda Mtoba talks about being Lady Monster on The Masked Singer SA. (Supplied)

Linda Mtoba says her six-year-old daughter was the inspiration behind her going in disguise for season three of The Masked Singer SA.

On Saturday, the Isibaya, The River and Queendom actress became the second celebrity to be unmasked as Lady Monster.

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A summer in Provence

Lesley Mofokeng in Paris, France. (Supplied)

The French Riviera may dazzle with celebrity sparkle,but drive a little west and a different side of Provence reveals itself. It is slower, warmer, and richer in story.

This is the south of France at its most evocative, with honey-coloured villages, shaded squares, fields of lavender, olive groves, and markets where the scent of herbs hangs in the air.

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