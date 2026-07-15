Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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PODCAST | PAYDAY TO PAYDAY: How not to break the bank for the Durban July

Your rand is stretched but that doesn't mean you can't attend for one of the biggest racing events in the country. (Sowetan)

Don’t let the Durban July glitz and glam you see on TV and social media fool you into thinking you can’t afford to attend the event.

In Sowetan’s new podcast, Payday to Payday, we help you plan and budget for it.

Watch full episode:

Zawadi Yamungu on Sama nomination, preserving digenous music

Zawadi Yamungu plays traditional instruments (Samantha Reinders)

Zawadi Yamungu says her SA Music Award (Sama) and three Basadi In Music Awards nominations have reaffirmed her belief that indigenous African music belongs on the mainstream stage.

The singer earned her first Sama nomination for Best African Adult Contemporary Album for Ngimuhle, along with three Basadi in Music Awards nominations — Songwriter of the Year, Best Styled Artist of the Year and Best Feature.

Click here to read more.

Grandma’s cooking laid foundation for Sphelele Madondo’s culinary journey

Sphelele Madondo, Chef de Partie at Sibaya Casino and Entertainment Kingdom (supp)

Chef Sphelele Madondo’s recipe for success is passion and perseverance.

The dedicated chef de partie at the Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom in Durban began his culinary journey 19 years ago, aged 29, as a humble kitchen steward, washing dishes.

Click here to read more.

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