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Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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Why Nompumelelo Sobopha took a leap of faith to join ‘Married at First Sight Mzansi’

Hlulani Ngobeni and Nompumelelo Sobopha (supplied)

Season three of Married at First Sight Mzansi is causing all the right buzz since it premiered two weeks ago

The Season 3 couples are Hlulani Ngobeni and Nompumelelo Sobopha, Lesiba Tleane and Matshediso Maphutse, Obren Masuku and Laurinda Mabunda, plus Prince Masuku and Esethu Seku — and they have viewers on the edge of their seats.

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Couture fashion week: Five defining moments

Model on the runway at the Balenciaga fashion show as part of Paris Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026 fashion week (WWD)

Autumn/Winter 2026 haute couture fashion week in Paris may have drawn to a close, but its spell lingers. Across three days, the world’s most celebrated couture house transformed the Paris runways into a theatre of imagination with sculptural silhouettes, opulent creations and meticulous craftsmanship converging in goosebump-inducing cinematic productions.

Despite Europe’s record-breaking heatwave, soaring temperatures did little to deter the biggest names in fashion, as insiders, editors, buyers, celebrities and couture devotees filled the front rows.

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