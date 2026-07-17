Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

‘Nyala O’ stars Motlatsi Mafatshe and Mapaseka Koetle unpack betrayal, marriage and second chances
Love, betrayal, forgiveness and second chances take centre stage in the new telenovela Nyala O.
Actors Motlatsi Mafatshe and Mapaseka Koetle, playing Rhami and Kea, unpack to Sowetan what drew them to the new Mzansi Magic show set to premiere on July 20.
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Messi v Yamal: Mentor faces mentee in epic final
It is more than a little crazy Lionel Messi was once photographed bathing a baby Lamine Yamal, and now they are meeting in Sunday’s Fifa World Cup final.
Spain’s prodigy Yamal keeps breaking Messi’s records. The latest is that his first World Cup final comes at 19. He will take the field at New York New Jersey Stadium (9pm) six days after celebrating his birthday in Dallas.
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WATCH | How Bro Cabs beat the odds to break into e-hailing
Before signing up thousands of drivers, founders of Bro Cabs — the new e-hailing kid in town — struggled to secure funding. To get buy-in from sceptical drivers, they told them that a subscription fee, rather than a commission, would increase their earnings.
Today the South African e-hailing platform has registered over 4,900 drivers less than a year after its launch.
HUSTLERS ECONOMY | Bro Cabs founders say the biggest challenge they faced was getting funding for their e-hailing company. Sowetan brings you their story of determination and resilience. Find out how they got their business off the ground. Story drops at 3pm.— Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 16, 2026
Reporter: @Koena_xM pic.twitter.com/tRNXCZ044G
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