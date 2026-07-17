Between Meetings With Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

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‘Nyala O’ stars Motlatsi Mafatshe and Mapaseka Koetle unpack betrayal, marriage and second chances

Mapaseka Koetle (supplied)

Love, betrayal, forgiveness and second chances take centre stage in the new telenovela Nyala O.

Actors Motlatsi Mafatshe and Mapaseka Koetle, playing Rhami and Kea, unpack to Sowetan what drew them to the new Mzansi Magic show set to premiere on July 20.

Actor Motlatsi Mafatshe. (Supplied. )

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Messi v Yamal: Mentor faces mentee in epic final

June 14, 2024, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain: A commuter walks past a mural by Italian urban artist 'TVBoy', Salvatore Benintende. Titled 'The Future,' the graffiti depicts Lionel Messi holding an FC Barcelona jersey with his former number 10 and the name Lamine Yamal, presenting the young star on the day he could become the youngest winner of a UEFA Euro championship ever, as his successor. (Matthias Oesterle/ZUMA Press Wire/Reuters)

It is more than a little crazy Lionel Messi was once photographed bathing a baby Lamine Yamal, and now they are meeting in Sunday’s Fifa World Cup final.

Spain’s prodigy Yamal keeps breaking Messi’s records. The latest is that his first World Cup final comes at 19. He will take the field at New York New Jersey Stadium (9pm) six days after celebrating his birthday in Dallas.

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WATCH | How Bro Cabs beat the odds to break into e-hailing

Bro Cabs, a South African e-hailing platform, was founded by Persy Qamata and Msizi Mtolo, with Luther Mfetane and Cebile Magudulela as key executive members of the Bro Cabs leadership team. (Supplied)

Before signing up thousands of drivers, founders of Bro Cabs — the new e-hailing kid in town — struggled to secure funding. To get buy-in from sceptical drivers, they told them that a subscription fee, rather than a commission, would increase their earnings.

Today the South African e-hailing platform has registered over 4,900 drivers less than a year after its launch.

HUSTLERS ECONOMY | Bro Cabs founders say the biggest challenge they faced was getting funding for their e-hailing company. Sowetan brings you their story of determination and resilience. Find out how they got their business off the ground. Story drops at 3pm.

Reporter: @Koena_xM pic.twitter.com/tRNXCZ044G — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 16, 2026

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